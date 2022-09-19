iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $49,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,024,000 after buying an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,237,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,030,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

TLT opened at $107.07 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.24 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.