iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498,543 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 192.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.