iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 10.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $389.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

