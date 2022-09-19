iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Avondale Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.7% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.10 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

