iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,269,000.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $34.02.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend
