iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 292,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,295,000 after acquiring an additional 185,214 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

