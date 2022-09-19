iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,033 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

