iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 2.50% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $38.47 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

