iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

