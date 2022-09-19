iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Holdings Raised by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,193 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

