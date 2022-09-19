iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,887 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $82.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

