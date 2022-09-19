iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.