iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after buying an additional 508,287 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,651,000 after purchasing an additional 492,231 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $129.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.89. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

