iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.