iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IJK stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.