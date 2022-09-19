iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 5.75% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $445,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $89.62 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

