iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,982 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 250,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB opened at $54.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

