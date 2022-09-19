Island Coin (ISLE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Island Coin (ISLE) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Island Coin has a market capitalization of $24,931.29 and approximately $41.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Island Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00870102 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Island Coin
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,713,912,778,283 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Island Coin Coin Trading
