ITAM Games Price Reaches $0.0244 on Top Exchanges (ITAM)

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. The official message board for ITAM Games is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ITAM Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ITAM Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

