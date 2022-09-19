J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,160 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

