Jackpot (777) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,823.00

Jackpot (777) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Jackpot has a market cap of $3.73 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jackpot has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,936,858 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
