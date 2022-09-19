James J. Cathey Sells 2,084 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

QCOM opened at $124.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

