Jarvis+ Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,887.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $162,401.71 and approximately $68,887.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

