JavaScript Token (JS) Price Hits $0.0013

JavaScript Token (JS) traded 117% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $10,764.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00118945 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00871033 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
JavaScript Token Coin Profile
JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
