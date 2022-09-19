JavaScript Token (JS) Price Hits $0.0013

JavaScript Token (JS) traded 117% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 83.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market capitalization of $10,764.22 and approximately $8.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

