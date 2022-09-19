Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 882,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,524,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 216,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,220,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,932,000.

Get Jaws Mustang Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE JWSM opened at $9.94 on Monday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Mustang Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.