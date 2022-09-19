JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DEC. Barclays set a €15.75 ($16.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

JCDecaux Stock Down 0.2 %

EPA DEC opened at €12.90 ($13.16) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €15.16 and a 200-day moving average of €17.71. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($27.57) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($37.65).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

