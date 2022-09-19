JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target Cut to €15.75

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of JCDecaux to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.07.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

