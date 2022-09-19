Jetcoin Trading 63.6% Lower This Week (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 63.6% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $34,160.36 and approximately $30,045.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

