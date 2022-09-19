JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €155.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €190.00 ($193.88) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $93.54 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $93.21 and a fifty-two week high of $237.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

