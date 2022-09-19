JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Price Target to €180.00

VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €260.00 ($265.31) to €180.00 ($183.67) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VGP from €250.00 ($255.10) to €187.00 ($190.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

VGP Stock Up 9.3 %

VGPBF opened at $143.90 on Friday. VGP has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42.

About VGP

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.

