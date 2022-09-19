JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Price Target to €34.50

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WDPSF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

