JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Target Price to €48.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNBLF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Down 8.6 %

UNBLF opened at $50.01 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

