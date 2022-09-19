JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Price Target to GBX 71

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 71 ($0.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Assura from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.88) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Assura alerts:

Assura Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSSF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Assura has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.