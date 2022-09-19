JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target to GBX 310

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of GRGTF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. Grainger has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

