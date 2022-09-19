JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 240,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

