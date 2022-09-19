JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 425

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Trainline stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Trainline has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

