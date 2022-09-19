JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Target Price to GBX 530

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of British Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $570.00.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Articles

