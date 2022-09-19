JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Target Price to GBX 235

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

