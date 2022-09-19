Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Achieves $4.26 Million

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $213,637.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

