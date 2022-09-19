Kalmar (KALM) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar launched on May 27th, 2021. Kalmar’s total supply is 9,706,628 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalmar’s official website is kalmar.io/#.

Kalmar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalmar is a decentralized bank powered by DeFi and NFT that uses secure financial instruments and advanced gamification models to make banking engaging, transparent and accessible.There is no centralized control, physical entity, or 3rd party that can manipulate Kalmar’s banking instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

