Karura (KAR) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Karura (KAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, Karura has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a total market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $436,171.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karura alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00867783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura launched on September 29th, 2021. Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,540,278 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karura’s official website is acala.network/karura.

Buying and Selling Karura

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Acala Foundation, Karura is a scalable, EVM-compatible network optimized for DeFi. The platform offers a suite of financial applications including: a trustless staking derivative (liquid KSM), a multi-collateralized stablecoin backed by cross-chain assets (kUSD), and an AMM DEX – all with micro gas fees that can be paid in any token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.