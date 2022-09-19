KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 160,185.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 86,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 159.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 347,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of KBR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

