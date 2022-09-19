Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Hits $99.58 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $99.58 or 0.00519398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 launched on October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.Contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

