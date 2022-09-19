Kemacoin Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $6,159.50 and approximately $9.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00159253 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
