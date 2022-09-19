Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,704 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

