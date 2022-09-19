Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 86,541.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.17.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

HUM opened at $499.79 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

