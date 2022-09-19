Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

