Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.65. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $108.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

