Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 768 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after buying an additional 2,198,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.3 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.49 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.