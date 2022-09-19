Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.